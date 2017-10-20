The biennial World Para-Taekwondo Championships are set to become an annual event in the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, meaning a further edition will be held next year.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue confirmed the intended change, which must be ratified at the international governing body’s Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow, during the Opening Ceremony of this year’s Championships here in London.

Speaking to insidethegames after the Ceremony's conclusion, Choue said he is confident nobody within the Council will be against the proposal.

He also confirmed that Mexico is a possible host for next year’s event, and that Colombia and Tunisia could also be strong candidates.

Despite the proposed change, a World Championships is not due to be held in 2020 as the Paralympic Games will effectively serve as the premier international event for that particular year.

A location for the 2019 World Championships has yet to be determined.

Taekwondo is due to make its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and will be hopeful of increasing its participation levels between now and then.

The sport was awarded six medal events when the International Paralympic Committee announced the programme last month.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue spoke to insidethegames on the sidelines of this year's World Para-Taekwondo Championships in London ©World Taekwondo

The 2017 World Para-Taekwondo Championships, which were held yesterday, attracted 263 athletes from a record-breaking 59 countries.

The seventh edition of the event provided athletes the chance to earn vital points as the qualification cycle for Tokyo 2020 begun.

More than 50 referees officiated the Championships, supported by the state-of-the-art Protector and Scoring System and instant video replay system in an attempt to ensure fair and accurate results.

It is claimed the significant increase in the number of athletes from the 2015 World Championships in Turkish city Samsun, which attracted athletes from 38 countries, reflects the dramatic rise in the global popularity of the sport in recent years.

World Taekwondo says it is committed to ensuring that the sport is as accessible as possible as it aims to deliver on its vision of taekwondo for all.

The kyorugi competitions at the World Championships were divided into four sport classes with three male and three female weight categories.

There was also poomsae sport classes for athletes with an intellectual impairment and for athletes with a motor impairment.

A record 47 athletes were registered in the poomsae sport classes.

The 2017 World Para-Taekwondo Championships attracted 263 athletes from a record-breaking 59 countries ©World Taekwondo

"This has been the best-ever World Para-Taekwondo Championships," Choue said.

"I find myself saying that every time we host the event but it is because the development of the sport is so fast that every World Championships we have more athletes, from more countries, competing at higher standards than ever before.

"This event was a fantastic opportunity for athletes to secure world ranking points towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, but also fantastic experience at competing at the highest level.

"The World Taekwondo Council are looking into hosting the World Para-Taekwondo Championships every year ahead of Tokyo 2020.

"This needs to be approved but will give our athletes the opportunity to gain even more experience and provide even more entertainment for the global Paralympic audience in 2020."

Iran's Mahdi Pourrahnama and Mongolia's Enkhtuya Khurelbaatar were awarded the Most Valuable Player accolade among men and women, respectively.

Pourrahnama triumphed in the men’s K44 under 75 kilograms category, while Khurelbaatar prevailed in the women's K44 under 49kg division.

Kazakhstan's Narbayev Talgat and Russia's Zhanna Shcherbakova were named the best male and best female coach, respectively.

Croatia's Renata Crkvenac, Russia's Andrey Khegay and Canada's Barbara Ruth Marian were crowned as the best referees.