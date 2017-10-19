Former American international Landon Donovan has emerged as the latest potential challenger to under-fire US Soccer President Sunil Gulati, according to reports.

Donovan, the joint leading scorer for the United States with 57 goals, is among several potential candidates who may stand against Gulati in February's election.

Gulati's position as head of US Soccer has come under mounting pressure in recent weeks after the US failed to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

The 58-year-old, a member of FIFA's ruling Council and who was first elected as US Soccer President in 2006, has been blamed in some circles for the team's failure to book a World Cup place for the first time since 1986.

Rocco B Commisso, owner of National American Soccer League (NASL) club the New York Cosmos, is among those to call for an end to Gulati's 11-year reign at the helm of the governing body.

In an opinion piece published in the New York Daily News, Commisso, also chairman of the second-tier NASL, said Gulati has "failed all of us so miserably".

Commisso also linked Gulati to the widespread corruption scandal in FIFA, which "erupted on US soil in which the central figure was one of Gulati’s close confidantes, Chuck Blazer".

"Sunil Gulati’s role as a US Soccer powerbroker has outlasted three US Presidents," he wrote.

Sunil Gulati's Presidency has come under pressure after America failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

Commisso added: "During his reign as President , the performance of the US men's national team has fallen to its lowest point in 30 years.

"The responsibility for the American men’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the last two Olympic Games must land at his feet.

"Gulati needs to step down immediately and join Bruce Arena, who took the honourable path of resigning as coach of the US men’s national team.

"As we say in my native Italy, a fish stinks from the head.

"We cannot begin to address the issues facing US Soccer if Gulati remains in control of the 'beautiful game' in America."

Gulati said last week that he had no intention to resign at this point and revealed he would confirm his plans in the next few weeks.

According to reports, he has already begun seeking support for re-election among the US Soccer's membership.

ESPN FC reported that Boston-based attorney Steve Gans, businessman Paul Lapointe and former US player Eric Wynalda are among those keen to run for President.

The election is due to be held at the US Soccer Annual General Meeting in Orlando in Florida on February 10.

Those interested in standing have to submit their paperwork to US Soccer by December 12.