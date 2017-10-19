The hiking trail connecting the three host cities of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games has officially opened.

According to Korea.net, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) established the Olympic Aribaugil hiking trail to allow visitors from both home and abroad, as well as Olympians, to enjoy the beauty of Gangneung, Pyeongchang and Jeongseon.

All three cities are located in Gangwon Province.

The name "Aribaugil" is a combination of the words "ari" from the Jeongseon Arirang folk song and "baugil" which refers to the Gangneung Bau-gil Road, a 150-kilometre walking trail comprised of 10 courses including mountain ranges and a coastal section.

The hiking trail covers 131.7km in nine sections, beginning in Jeongseon County and making its way through the mountain pass of Daegwallyeong and all the way to Gyeongpo Beach on South Korea's east coast.

The final section will give travellers the opportunity to view Gangneung’s Ojukheon manor house, where Sin Saimdang - a Korean artist, writer, calligraphist, and poet - and her son, Korean Confucian scholar Yulgok Yi Yi, both lived.

"We’ve constructed this Olympic Aribaugil hiking trail the best way possible, to present the treasures of these Olympic host cities, their nature, traditions and history," an MCST official told Korea.net.

"Along the trail, you'll be able to enjoy the magnificent landscape and hidden gems of tradition and history across the province."

The Olympic Aribaugil hiking trail goes past the Ojukheon manor house in Gangneung ©Korea.net DB

Last week, it was revealed that only 30.3 per cent of tickets for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics have been sold with less than four months to go until the Opening Ceremony on February 9.

Yoo Eun-hae of the ruling Democratic Party admitted his fears at this stage, telling the Korean Herald that: "all indicators relating to the Olympic Games are sluggish."

"We all need to take this situation seriously," added Yoo.

It was revealed that only 30.3 per cent of the 1.07 million tickets organisers hope will be sold before the Games had been snapped up as of October 11.

The update also revealed that as little as 20.7 per cent of the 760,000 tickets available for the South Korean general public have been sold.

Pyeongchang 2018 claimed the 59.7 per cent of the 320,000 tickets reserved for foreigners had been sold.

But this figure includes those which have been distributed to the authorised ticket re-sellers in each competing country and it does not necessarily mean they have been bought.

Sales of Paralympic Games tickets are even more worryingly low with an update revealing only 4.2 per cent of them have been purchased.

