Nenad Borovčanin has been elected as President of the Serbian Boxing Federation.

He was unanimously voted into the role by 47 delegates at the governing body's Congress.

Borovčanin is due to serve a four-year term and will be assisted by vice-president Miloš Gobeljić.

Dragoljub Radović will serve as secretary general while other members of the Board will be elected by the end of the year.

The 38-year-old Borovčanin had a fine ring career himself, winning the World Boxing Organization's (WBO) European cruiserweight title.

Nenad Borovcanin enjoyed a successful in-ring boxing career ©Getty Images

"I believe that Serbian boxing will be a decent part of the family of European and world boxing," he said.

"Our future activities will be focused on raising the capacity of boxing clubs, trainers, judges and other boxing workers.

"This is followed by the development of the Serbian Boxing School, a sustainable boxing competition system, regional and international cooperation and the participation of the national team in large boxing competitions."