Australian Mike Peachey has been appointed treasurer of the newly-established World Snooker Federation (WSF) and will serve on the organisation's board.

Peachey, an experienced administrator who was previously a board member of the World Confederation of Billiard Sports (WCBS), becomes the latest official to join the recently-launched governing body.

He joins World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) chairman Jason Ferguson and Nigel Mawer, the former chief superintendent of the Metropolitan Police.

A further two board members are expected to be appointed on the WSF, launched to improve snooker's Olympic prospects, in the near future.

Peachey also worked as the WCBS representative on the Organising Committee for the 2009 World Games in Chinese Taipei and is a former President of the Australian Billiards and Snooker Council and the Oceania Billiards and Snooker Federation.

He has also refereed at international competitions and has been involved with billiards sports media as both a correspondent and distributor.

The WSF was launched to improve snooker's Olympic prospects ©Getty Images

"I am honoured to be able to take up the position of Treasurer within the WSF," Peachey said.

The WSF joins the WPBSA and the World Confederation of Billiards Sports, the umbrella organisation of cue sports which is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), among the federations within the sport.

Snooker unsuccessfully bid for a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where baseball and softball, karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding were granted spots as additional sports.

The sport is hoping to launch a pursuit of a place on the Paris 2024 programme.

"I am delighted to be able to welcome someone with the wealth of high-level administrative experience and commitment to billiards sports that Mike has demonstrated for so long," said Ferguson.

"His understanding of IOC structures and hard-earned reputation across the world for his work means that he will be a valuable addition to our team.

“It is crucial that the WSF is able to represent billiards sports at a global level and this appointment underlines our commitment to the Oceania region.”