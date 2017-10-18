Russian race walker Alexey Bartsaykin and shot putter Maxim Sidorov have been banned for four years and one year respectively for violating anti-doping rules, it was announced today.

Coach Valery Volkov has also been given a four-year suspension after he was found to have persuaded an unnamed female athlete to breach anti-doping regulations.

Bartsaykin's ban has been backdated to July 4 of this year and he will not be able to return to international competition until 2021.

The 28-year-old's results from September 2 have also been disqualified, the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) confirmed.

Bartsaykin won the 10 kilometres event at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Race Walking Cup on home soil in Cheboksary in 2008 and was fourth at the World Junior Championships in Poland the same year.

Sidorov, who reached the shot put final at 2012 Olympic Games in London, was banned for 12 months after traces of banned diuretic indapamide were found in a sample he provided.

Russian shot putter Maksim Sidorov has been given a one-year suspension ©Getty Images

The 31-year-old claimed the bronze medal at the 2011 European Indoor Championships in Paris and won Summer Universiade gold in Bangkok back in 2007.

He received a one-year ban after the Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee "reviewed the athlete's explanation" for the failed test.

Sidorov's ban was backdated July 3 and he will be free to resume competing next year.

A spokesperson for the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed the suspensions to insidethegames and claimed further details on the cases will be published in the near future.

The suspension given to Volkov, which started on August 7 of this year, came after he told an athlete to refuse to take a drugs test during the 2015 World Championships in Moscow, according to the RusAF.

Russia remains suspended as a member of the IAAF following allegations of state-sponsored doping in athletics in the country.

Athletes from the country have to pass strict eligibility rules laid out by the worldwide governing body in order to be able to compete as neutrals.