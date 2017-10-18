Discovery Communications' Eurosport and Snap Inc have reached an agreement to allow Snapchatters across Europe access to a variety of Olympic Winter Games content from Pyeongchang in February 2018 across their Discover platform.

The move is seen as a way of bringing the Games to a younger audience.

Social-media keen users of Snapchat will be able to dip in to daily items such as Our Stories - curated stories submitted by Snapchatters - and Publisher Stories - produced by media publishers and curated by Eurosport.

“We are thrilled to bring the excitement and passion of the Olympic Games directly to Snap’s dynamic and engaged younger audience, allowing Discovery to deliver on its promise to bring the Games to more people across more screens in Europe than ever before" said Michael Lang, President, international development and digital for Discovery International.

“This partnership delivers original content, through Discovery’s unparalleled and innovative storytelling of the Olympic Games, to one of the most powerful and influential social media platforms in the world."

Ben Schwerin, vice-president of Partnerships for Snap Inc. added: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership to give Snapchatters across Europe the best Olympic Games experience possible.”

Jonathan Davies, managing director, international advertising partnerships for Discovery & Eurosport, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be the 'The Home of the Olympics' on Snapchat in Europe, and to give our Olympics sponsors and advertising partners exclusive access to the audiences and conversations that only Snapchat can deliver during one of 2018’s most high-profile sporting events.”

Eurosport in action at the FIS World Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland in 2017 ©Eurosport

On average, 57 million people use Snapchat daily in Europe.

The two companies announced a partnership earlier this year in the United States, which involves Discovery producing mobile-first shows for Snapchat’s Discover platform.

Discovery Communications is the exclusive TV and multimedia rights holder for 50 countries and territories in Europe for the Olympic Games from 2018-2024.



