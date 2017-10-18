Judokas from Israel will not be allowed to compete under their country's flag at the International Judo Federation's (IJF) Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi next week, it has been claimed.

According to the Jewish News, Moshe Ponte, who chairs the Israel Judo Association, which planned to bring 12 judoka to the competition, due to take place between October 26 and 28, alleged they were told by officials in the United Arab Emirates city that they could only compete as representatives of the IJF.

It is the latest in a long-line of sporting claims involving Israel and countries with which it has no diplomatic ties.

Due to be among the Israelis is Ori Sasson who won an Olympic bronze medal Rio 2016 in the over-100 kilograms category.

It is claimed that if he, or any other entrant, wins gold the Israeli national anthem will not be played.

Ponte reportedly discussed the situation with Miri Regev, Israel's Minister of Culture and Sport, and offered to withdraw from the event.

Israel's Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev, who has written to the International Judo Federation about an alleged ban on Israeli symbols at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam ©Getty Images

Instead, Regev wrote to IJF president Marius Vizer and said: "This morning, just a few days after I so happily received your invitation to the Judo Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi, I was surprised to learn that members of the Israeli delegation would not be able to appear in this important competition with the identifying symbols of our country - the State of Israel.

"The demand to appear without national symbols is contrary to the mandate of international sports associations, the main aim of which is to separate politics from sport, and strengthen sport as a bridge and connection between peoples, cultures and countries."

This is not the first time such controversy has arisen, with the same situation arising at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam in 2015.

Israel also withdrew from the 2015 World Youth Sailing Championships in Malaysia due to a similar row.

The Israel Judo Association has told the Times of Israel that it does not want to get involved in politics.

"Our goal is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the competitions are a means to that goal," a spokesman said.

"The important thing is to participate in the competition and to win, even more so in a country that does not want to hear about Israeli athletes."

insidethegames today approached the IJF who said they do not want to make a comment.