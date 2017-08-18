The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) have extended the suspension of its chief executive Tubby Reddy as they continue to carry out an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Reddy, who became SASCOC's first chief executive after being appointed in 2009, had initially been suspended for 30-days on July 19, a period which was due to expire today.

It has now been extended, however, while an inquiry is carried out.

"A comprehensive investigation is still in progress and the parties have agreed that Mr Reddy's suspension on full pay will be extended until August 31, 2017," Murray Alexander of Norton Rose Fulbright, the lawyer acting for SASCOC, told the Sowetan newspaper.

Reddy has been under investigation after he allegedly sent pornographic material to female colleagues.

It is claimed that he failed to follow proper labour practice when he appointed a company to investigate SASCOC staff.

However, Reddy's legal representative Dev Maharaj told the Sowetan that his client would not agree to a further extension beyond the end of this month.

"The investigations have been going on for quite some time and ought to have been finalised ages ago," he said.

Tubby Reddy, far right, led Durban's successful bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games only for the South African city to be later stripped of the event after failing to meet a series of financial deadlines ©Getty Images

The SASCOC Board had appointed an independent panel in May to investigate the claims of sexual harassment and they recommended that Reddy be suspended.

It is believed that Reddy's relationship with SASCOC President Gideon Sam has been under pressure recently.

According to News24, South Africa's largest news website, Reddy has complained that he was spied on at work and at home and that he is being targeted by groups who want to gain control of SASCOC.

In a further twist, the female employee who had allegedly made the complaint has reportedly claimed that her email account had been hacked and she had withdrawn her complaint.

Reddy had led Durban's successful bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

But, having been awarded the event in September 2015, the South African city was stripped of the event in March after it failed to meet a series of financial deadlines.