The chairman of the 2018 Asian Games Organising Committee said he is "confident" everything will be ready in time for the event which begins in exactly a year's time.

For the first time in the event's history, two cities will co-host the Games as Indonesian capital Jakarta shares the responsibility with Palembang, with the nation's President Joko Widodo set to launch the countdown celebration.

Authorities in Indonesia have had only four years to prepare rather than the usual six after stepping in to fill the gap when Vietnam, whose city of Hanoi was originally chosen to host these Games by the Olympic Council of Asia, dropped out in 2014 citing concerns over costs.

On top of that, work in the two cities that will share the bulk of the 2018 Asian Games was delayed throughout 2015 because government funding was not immediately available.

Momentum was hardly helped by a statement issued in December 2015 by the Governor of Jakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama saying that he preferred the idea of Palembang being the sole host of the Games.

One year from the Opening Ceremony substantial progress has been made, but some doubts and anxieties remain.

Erick Thohir, the head of the Indonesian Asian Games Organising Committee, admitted he does have some concerns with a year to go, but believes these will be resolved by the time the event begins.

"I’m only human,” the businessman who is part-owner of Italian football club Inter Milan told the Indian Express.

“Of course there is some pressure, some nervousness, but we have to be confident because this is a big event for our country.”

Officials from Olympic Council of Asia visit the Istora stadium at the Senayan sport complex earlier this month in Jakarta ©Getty Images

The 18th Asian Games is expected to involve more than 9,000 athletes from 45 nations as well as 8,000 media and officials.

The main stadium, used for the 1962 Asian Games, is in the busy heart of Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, while a new velodrome and equestrian centre are in the east of the city.

Palembang, on the island of Sumatra, which staged the 2011 South East Asian Games, is the other main sports venue.

Some sports, including football, will take place in West Java cities such as Bandung, Bekasi and Bogor.

The main stadium is being renovated so that it will be able to seat around 80,000 people.

It is reported that the construction of the Athletes’ Village is almost finished and many major venues are more than 80 per cent complete, and projected to be done by October.

But the velodrome and equestrian centre, which are being totally rebuilt, are not expected to be completed until May of next year, leaving only three months before the start of a Games that will run from August 18 to September 2.