South Korea Curling Federation's (KCF) preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang have been dealt another blow after the country's Sports Ministry confirmed it would conduct an audit of the organisation amid its ongoing governance issues.

The KCF has been without a President since June when Jang Mun-ick failed to receive the necessary approval to hold the role from the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC).

KCF vice-president Kim Kyung-doo has taken temporary charge of the organisation, which remains under threat from a possible KSOC takeover.

Under KSOC rules, a sports organisation in the nation must not go 60 days without a President at the helm, otherwise they are labelled as a "collective management organisation".

A key KSOC board meeting, due to take place on August 28, is likely to decide the KCF's fate.

If they are unable to resolve the current impasse, a KSOC Management Committee could take over the running of the KCF.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the Sports Ministry will probe administration issues within the KCF, including the support for the national curling teams.

The Sports Ministry will look into the support given by the KCF to its athletes in the build-up to Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

They will look into whether enough backing has been given to South Korean curlers in the build-up to their home Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February.

It is claimed a "factional conflict" within the KCF may have been the source of the organisation's recent troubles.

The Sports Ministry Ministry has warned there could be "serious problems" if they find the money has not been distributed properly after the Government agreed to provide a cash injection into athletes competing in winter sports.

It comes after players on the national team ambitiously targeted winning medals in all three curling events at Pyeongchang 2018 - men, women's and mixed doubles, which is making its Olympic debut.

South Korea's women failed to earn a medal at Sochi 2014, finishing eighth in the group stage, while the men failed to qualify.