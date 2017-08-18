Russian triple jumper Anna Pyatykh has been banned for four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for violating anti-doping rules.

The 36-year-old's suspension has been backdated to December 15, 2016 and she will not be able to return to competition until December 2020.

Pyatykh, a double World Championships bronze medallist, was found by CAS to have breached International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rules from 2007 on the "presence of a prohibited substance or its Metabolites or markers in an athlete's sample".

CAS also said she had violated anti-doping regulations on the "use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method".

Pyatykh has had her result from the 2007 World Championships annulled as a result of the CAS decision.

She had been in line to be upgraded to the bronze medal from the event in Osaka after Greek athlete Hrysopiyi Devetsi tested positive for a banned steroid stanozolol in the final in the Japanese city.

Pyatykh finished fourth in Osaka with a best jump of 14.88 metres.

Marija Šestak of Slovenia is now set to receive the bronze medal from the 2007 World Championships.

The athlete who was second in the triple jump event in Osaka, Russian Tatyana Lebedeva, has been stripped of the long jump and triple jump silver medals she won at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games for doping.

CAS has also confirmed Pyatykh's results from July 6, 2013 to December 15, 2016 have been removed from the record books.

She will be able to keep the bronze medals she claimed at both the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki and in Berlin four years later as these fall outside of the annulment period.

Russia remains suspended by the IAAF following allegations of state-sponsored doping in the country.

The IAAF Congress decided not to reinstate their membership earlier this month.

"The CAS acted as first instance decision-making authority for this matter, substituting for the Russian Athletics Federation, currently suspended by the IAAF," CAS said in a statement.