The curtain will be officially raised on the 29th South East Asian Games (SEA) in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow with a glittering Opening Ceremony.

Over 4,000 athletes will take part in 404 events across 38 sports in the Malaysian capital.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium and organisers say it will "highlight aspects of Malaysia's history and culture".

This is the sixth time Kuala Lumpur has hosted the Games, but the first since 2001.

The city previously hosted the Games in 1965, 1971, 1977 and 1989.

"After 16 years, Malaysia is once again hosting the SEA Games, which will be branded as Kuala Lumpur 2017," said Khairy Jamaluddin, the Minister for Youth and Sports and chairman of the Organising Committee.

"Back then, we had just hosted a highly successful Commonwealth Games in 1998 and managed to become the overall champion at the 2001 SEA Games.

"Since then, Malaysian sports has seen its ups and downs.

"Despite that, it has never lost its vibrancy and excitement, especially among sports fans who always support their local sporting heroes.

"We promise to put on a good show for all the athletes, officials and most importantly, sports fans and enthusiasts like yourself."

Rimau, the event's mascot, is based on a Malayan tiger ©Kuala Lumpur 2017

All 11 members of the South East Asian Games Federation will be participating.

As well as hosts Malaysia, they include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

The Games' mascot Rimau was inspired by the Malayan tiger and is "gracious, friendly, competitive and athletic".

Medals have already been awarded in 13 events with the hosts climbing to the top of the medal table with seven golds, three silvers and three bronzes.

The Closing Ceremony will bring the Games to an end on August 30.