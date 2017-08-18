The Chinese Taipei delegation that will compete at this year's Summer Universiade on home soil have moved into the Athletes' Village.

The hosts' squad for Taipei 2017 includes 368 athletes competing in 22 sports, the largest team ever sent by the country to a Universiade.

Women's world number one badminton player Tai Tzu-ying will compete as will weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching, the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist.

Tan Ya-ting and Le Chien-ying, who won women's team archery bronze at Rio 2016, have also been included.

Chinese Taipei will be aiming to improve on their medal tally from Gwangju 2015.

They claimed 37 medals in South Korea including six golds, 12 silvers and 19 bronzes.

The Athletes' Village is set to house more than 7,000 athletes during the competition.

Located in Linqou the Village will provide apartments for future residents after the sporting action as part of the Universiade's legacy.

Taipei 2017 begins tomorrow with the Opening Ceremony, with around 12,000 people expected at Taipei Stadium.

A total of 141 nations are due to compete in all.

Competition is scheduled to take place until August 30, with the Universiade set to be the biggest sporting event that Taiwan has ever hosted.

It will feature 21 sports and be held in venues in Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu.