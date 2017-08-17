Ilie Nastase has appealed against his ban from acting as an official at International Tennis Federation (ITF) events following a controversial incident in a Fed Cup tie in Romania.

Last month, the 70-year-old was told by the sport’s governing body that he will not be allowed to take up any roles in an official capacity until 2021.

It came after several incidents during Romania's Fed Cup match against Great Britain in April.

Nastase, who was Romania’s captain, made comments described as "racist" about the unborn baby of multiple grand slam title winner Serena Williams of the United States before making advances of a "sexual nature" towards opposing captain Anne Keothavong at a pre-match press conference.

This was followed by angry outbursts at Keothavong, Britain's Johanna Konta and match umpire Jaume Campistol at the Tennis Club IDU in Constanta, which saw him swear at all three during the match, after he had shouted at journalist Eleanor Crooks for publishing his remarks about Williams' baby.

However, the ITF confirmed today that Nastase, who was also fined $10,000 (£7,600/€8,600) for the incidents, has appealed against the suspension.

An independent tribunal will now be held to determine the outcome of the case.

As things stand, Ilie Nastase is not allowed to hold an official role at any ITF competition until 2021 ©Getty Images

Following the incidents, Nastase was banned from attending the French Open at Roland Garros.

He was also not invited into Centre Court's Royal Box at Wimbledon.

As part of the suspension, Nastase will not be allowed to gain access to any ITF competition until December 21, 2018.

During his playing career, the Romanian won the 1972 US Open and 1973 French Open men's singles titles.

On top of these grand slam successes, Nastase also secured four victories in the Masters Grand Prix, a former name for the season-ending Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Finals.

He also reached number one in the world rankings.