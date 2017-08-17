Organisers of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics are hoping to sell 70 per cent of the tickets to home South Korean buyers when they go on sale at the start of next week to coincide with the 200-day countdown.

The tickets will be available for purchase online at the Organising Committee's website here, starting at 2pm local time on Monday (August 21).

The Winter Paralympics, which will run from March 9 to 18, will offer 280,000 tickets for Para-Alpine skiing, Para-biathlon, Para-cross-country skiing, Para-ice hockey, Para-snowboard and wheelchair curling.

Any one person can purchase up to 50 tickets, regardless of the events.

For the Opening Ceremony, the most expensive seat will go for KRW140,000 (£95/$123.20/€105), while prices for the Closing Ceremony tickets range from KRW10,000 (£6/$9/€7) to KRW70,000 (£48/$61/€52).

Work underway in February this year on the stadium that will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

Tickets to biathlon, cross-country skiing and snowboarding are KRW16,000 won (£11/$14/€12) each.

Prices for the preliminaries, semi-finals and finals for ice hockey and wheelchair curling will range from KRW10,000 (£7/$9/€8) to KRW50,000 won (£34/$44/€38).

People deemed of national merit, people with disabilities, seniors over 65-years-of-age and local residents of host cities will receive 50 per cent discounts on their tickets.

Government agencies, regional Governments and non-profit organisations will get 30 per cent group discounts.

Discounts will not apply to the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, or the ice hockey finals.

Starting from November 6, Paralympic tickets will also be available at the main ticket centres at Seoul City Hall, the Gangwon Provincial Government headquarters and Gangneung City Hall.

They will also be available at Incheon and Gimpo international airports, and 19 railway stations.

Ticket holders will get free access to shuttle buses during the competition.

The organisers expect around 1,500 athletes and officials from about 50 nations to take part in the Games.

Competition will take place between March 8 and 18.