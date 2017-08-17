The World Curling Federation (WCF) has announced that Swiss watchmakers Edox will again be the official timekeepers at this year's European Championships in St Gallen.

It continues a partnership which began with the 2013 European Championships in Stavanger in Norway.

Competition in St Gallen, in the north-east of Switzerland, will take place between November 17 and 25.

It will be one of the last major curling tournaments before the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Edox and welcome them on board once again for the European Curling Championships," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

Last year's European Championships were held in Glasgow ©Getty Images

"All eyes will be on St Gallen in November, as the European teams selected to represent their Member Associations at the Olympic Winter Games will go head-to-head one last time before taking to the ice at Pyeongchang 2018."

Edox will enjoy extensive brand exposure in St Gallen at the Eissportzentrum venue.

They will also have a presence across media and broadcast outlets at the Championships.

Last year, Edox created a WCF watch which is still available for sale today.

Rinks from Sweden and Russia won the respective men's and women's European titles last year.

The event was held at the Braehead Arena in Scottish city Glasgow.