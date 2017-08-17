Pacific Games Council (PGC) President Vidhya Lakhan and chief executive Andrew Minogue have praised Samoa's bid for the 2019 Games after they conducted a three-day visit to the nation.

Lakhan and Minogue said they were "very impressed with all elements of the evaluation visit" to Samoa, which is one of three contenders hoping to replace Tonga as hosts of the 2019 Pacific Games.

They singled out the standard of Samoa's sporting infrastructure as the main plus point of their bid and claimed they were confident the nation could host a successful edition of their flagship event.

Facilities used for the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games and 2007 South Pacific Games have been "well maintained" and would "only require a minimal level of refurbishment" to be ready for 2019, the PGC said.

They added that Samoa's sports federations have the "degree of competence and experience necessary to deliver a large scale event" as a result of the nation hosting the two multi-sport Games.

The PGC delegation held meetings with senior Government officials during the visit to Samoa, including Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) head Patrick Fepuleai.

They toured all of the proposed competition venues and schools to house the athletes, and also met with attorney general Lemalu Hermann Retzlaff to obtain approval for the draft host contract.

It would be signed by the Presidents of the PGC and SASNOC and the Prime Minister if Samoa are chosen as the replacements for Tonga, whose Government withdrew from hosting the Games due to financial difficulties.

Facilities used for the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa were praised by the visiting PGC delegation ©Getty Images

Tahiti and Guam are also bidding.

"Samoa has presented a very strong expression of interest to host the 2019 Pacific Games and has demonstrated during our visit that they have the facilities and capability required to deliver a successful Games in a short space of time," said Lakhan.

"The full and financial support of the Samoan Government adds the vital component of stability and certainty that the PGC is seeking in the wake of the Tongan Government's withdrawal as Games host."

The PGC are due to visit Guam and Tahiti next week to evaluate their respective bids.

Their trip to Guam is still scheduled to go ahead despite concerns raised by North Korea's threat to fire missiles into the sea near the island, amid escalating tensions between the Asian country and the United States.

Guam is a US territory which has a strong American military presence.

insidethegames understands the visit to Guam will take place unless specific advice is issued warning them not to travel.

The PGC are set to name a host for the 2019 Pacific Games in early September.