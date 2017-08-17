The International University Sports Federation (FISU) General Assembly today voted in favour of changes to the organisation's statutes that introduced term and age limits.

Hans Bodmer, the chairman of FISU's Legal Commission, read out the proposed changes which were then approved by those in attendance.

Changes to the amount of terms one person can fulfil on the Executive Committee was among the most pressing proposals.

The new statutes say any member of the Committee may only serve three consecutive terms in the same position and a maximum of five in total if they are elected to another role.

Alterations were also made to the age in which members can take up a position.

Members of the Executive Committee can now be elected "one last time until and including the year he/she turns 70".

FISU President Oleg Matytsin expects the changes to benefit his organisation in the long run.

“It is always a very sensitive issue, but I am confident those who have for so long served sport will not be left behind,” the Russian said to the General Assembly before the vote took place.

“The Executive Committee agreed it would help us to find the right balance between experience and innovation.

“While we need to cherish our traditions, we should not be afraid of new energy and fresh ideas.

“I hope you share our approach.

“The proposal goes along similar lines to the Olympic Movement, our research shows more and more International Federations are introducing age limitations.

“Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) President Francesco Ricci Bitti also recently called for all federations to introduce term limits.”

The FISU General Assembly voted in favour by acclimation of the changes to term and age limits ©FISU

Bitti told insidethegames last month that all Olympic International Federations should introduce term limits for its Presidents and other key positions as this promotes better governance standards and avoids a monopoly of power around a few individuals.

The Italian believes such restrictions are "definitely" a good idea after identifying a correlation between term limits and better governance.

It came after Hungary's Tamas Aján was re-elected for the fifth time as President of the International Weightlifting Federation in May, having first assumed the post in 2000.

Mexico's Olegario Vazquez Raña is now serving a ninth term and 37th year as International Shooting Sport Federation head after first taking up the position in 1980.

Germany's Klaus Schormann has already served 24 years as President of the International Modern Pentathlon Union after being re-elected for a seventh time last year.

The FISU General Assembly concludes tomorrow and is taking place prior to Saturday's (August 19) Opening Ceremony of the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade.