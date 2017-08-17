Toronto 2015 Pan-American Games gymnastics all-around gold medallist, Ellie Black, has been announced as part of the Canadian team for the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade.

Canada’s squad includes 387 people, including 275 athletes competing in 16 sports.

There are also 79 staff and 33 medical personnel in the group.

Black is returning from time away from the sport following her exploits at Toronto 2015, where she also won balance beam and floor gold, and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The 21-year-old finished fifth in the all-around event in Brazil, the highest finish for a Canadian gymnast in that event at the Olympics.

“When you’re training for these big competitions you don’t necessarily have all the time to do those cool events or go out to see kids in all the gyms,” said Black, according to Canada's National Post.

“I got to do a lot of that, which was pretty incredible.

“You need to enjoy what you’ve accomplished, but also return the favour to the people who have supported you along the way.”

Brittany Crew will be hoping to improve on her bronze at the Gwangju 2015 Universiade ©Getty Images

The Canadian team, which includes a host of Rio 2016 Olympians, will be led by Chef de Mission, Darren Cates.

Those who competed in the Brazilian city that form part of the squad include Gwangju 2015 bronze medallist Brittany Crew, Oluwasegun Makinde and Sekou Kaba in athletics, swimmers Katerine Savard, Markus Thormeyer and Olympic bronze medallist Kennedy Goss.

Canada's women's water polo squad will be hoping to go one step further this year after losing in the final of the Gwangju 2015 Universiade to Australia.

Figures from the organisers have revealed that a total of 7,708 athletes from around the world will feature at Taipei 2017, due to take place between August 19 and 30.

This is fewer than the 2013 edition of the Summer Universiade when 7,880 athletes took part in Kazan in Russia but larger than the 7,432 participants at Gwangju 2015.

Events in the 21 sports being contested at Taipei 2017 are scheduled to be held in venues in Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu.