The International University Sport Federation (FISU) have signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) as their meetings continue here in Taipei.

The first MoU was signed with the Oceania Continental University Sports Federation, as the organisations seek to enhance their cooperation.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin signed the MoU alongside Australia’s Doutlon Martin, who acts as the continental FISU Oceania representative.

An agreement was also signed with the Americas, with the region having been represented by Brazil’s Alim Maluf Neto.

It is hope the agreements will help to boost collaboration between the bodies in the future.

The signing ceremonies concluded the FISU Executive Committee meetings in Taipei, which included the organisation’s leadership hearing a report from World University Championships (WUC) department.

A total of 35 single sport events are currently scheduled to take place in 2018, the department stated, with 19 site inspections having been carried out to date.

Bidding for Championships in 2020 will officially draw to a close in September, with FISU stating that National Federations should use their online accreditation system to apply.

The FISU Medical Committee also confirmed their approval of the WUC anti-doping plan for next year.

An update was provided on the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy project, which took place last month in Kazan.

The agreements are aimed to increase cooperation between FISU and the continental bodies ©FISU

Held in collaboration with the Republic of Tatarstan, the Academy brought together 110 university-aged sports leaders for a week of courses and content.

The courses were focused on successfully delivering major competitions, such as the Universiade, in order to ensure the events leave a lasting legacy.

Five participants from the Academy have been given week-long English immersion university courses in Cambridge, United States.

A further five were rewarded with the chance to intern with FISU’s transfer of knowledge team for two weeks during the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade.

The Universiade will begin with an Opening Ceremony on Saturday (August 19).