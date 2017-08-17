Lake Placid have expressed their desire to host the 2023 Winter Universiade, after presenting their vision to the International University Sport Federation (FISU) Executive Committee here.

The Lake Placid delegation featured several high ranking officials from New York, including New York State Senator Betsy Little.

He was joined by Lake Placid’s President of Tourism, Jeff McKenna, as well as New York state’s Olympic Regional Development Authority’s Jeff Byrne and Tait Plowden-Wordlaw, who runs a local annual four-day winter multisport event.

“It is the most beautiful part of the state,” said Little.

“My colleagues are supportive of our bid here.

“Thank you for the opportunity to show you a little bit more about Lake Placid and the Adirondack region.”

The delegation presented a vision for a concentrated Universiade, featuring a compact downtown area in the state.

It is claimed the bid would allow for athletes to stay in a series of cottages and hotels, which would serve as the Athletes’ Village.

A total of 10 representatives from Lake Placid took part in the FISU observer programme held at the Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade, before holding talks over a potential bid earlier this year.

Should the bid succeed, New York would host the Universiade for the third time in their history.

They first hosted the summer version of the event in Buffalo during 1993, while Lake Placid staged the Winter Universiade in 1972.

Lake Placid officials gave hats to FISU Executive Committee members featuring the 1972 Winter Universiade logo ©FISU

Following their successful hosting of the latter, Lake Placid went on to host the 1980 Winter Olympic Games.

A plan for Lake Placid to host the Winter Olympics for the third time, following 1932 and 1980, was touted back in 2015.

The American village has been a consistent host of World Cup and World Championship competitions for several winter sports.

Lake Placid recently succeeded in bidding for the 2021 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Championships.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin praised the presentation from Lake Placid, after they presented their vision for the 2023 Winter Universiade.

"I am very impressed that you have such a professional team and such high-ranking officials,” he said.

The 2019 Winter Universiade is due to take place in Russian city Krasnoyarsk, while the 2021 edition is set to be hosted by Lucerne in Switzerland.

The 1972 event in Lake Placid marked the only time United States has hosted the Winter Universiade.