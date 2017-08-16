Commonwealth Games England chairman Ian Metcalfe has ruled out the possibility of athletics being held at London’s Olympic Stadium should either Birmingham or Liverpool be awarded the 2022 Games.

Following the success of the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships at the venue which was the centrepiece for the 2012 Olympics, the event’s Organising Committee co-chairman and former UK Athletics chair Ed Warner suggested the Stadium could be used again for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Leaders from both bids have already quashed the idea and, speaking at an event to welcome the Queen’s Baton here in London today, Metcalfe said there is "no prospect" of this idea taking hold.

"If this bid had been an England-wide bid, then of course the Olympic Stadium is a magnificent stadium," he said.

"Clearly the athletics is one of the blue riband events, but each of the bidding cities have made clear they would host the Games in different venues and in those circumstances, we as an association would want to honour that and I am sure the Federation will."

A renovated Alexander Stadium will host athletics if Birmingham's are awarded the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

If Birmingham are successful, they have proposed staging athletics at the Alexander Stadium, which would be renovated.

Liverpool’s bid features plans to install a track at the new stadium Premier League football club Everton are looking to build in Bramley-Moore Docks.

A replacement host is being sought for the 2022 Games after the Commonwealth Games Federation stripped South African city Durban of the hosting rights after financial guarantees were not met.

A decision is set to be announced next month over which city out of Liverpool and Birmingham will be put forward as the English bidder.

Other candidates include Victoria in Canada, who staged the 1994 Games, while 1998 hosts Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia are also considering bidding.