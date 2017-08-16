A new track and field event which will see the best athletes from Great Britain and the United States take on each other has been announced.

In what is a joint venture between British Athletics and USA Track and Field (USATF), The Meet will begin at the Olympic Stadium on July 21 next year in a one-day competition taking place over two hours, with nine running, jumping, hurdles and relay events on the schedule.

Athletes will score points for their respective nations through their performances.

A more detailed schedule and the athletes taking part are due to be released early next year.

Several athletes have expressed their excitement at the competition, including Britain’s Adam Gemili, part of the 4x100 metre men’s relay gold medal winning team at the International Association of Athletics Federation World Championships which concluded at the same stadium on Sunday (August 13).

Allyson Felix said the US team are excited about the competition ©Getty Images

“We have a great sporting rivalry with the USA team and we look forward to seeing which nation comes out strongest at The Meet next summer,” the 23-year-old said.

On the US side, six-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Allyson Felix said the Americans are also looking forward to the event.

“The UK has passionate fans who love track and field,” she said.

“Bringing team competition back to the stadium will be special.

“There is nowhere like it in the world for track and field and it has been the site of some memorable team USATF performances.”