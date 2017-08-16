Bulgarian volleyball player Spas Bayrev is serving a reduced one-year doping ban after admitting to have smoked marijuana.

It followed the 24-year-old testing positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, the principal "psychoactive constituent of cannabis", in February.

Bayrev, who helped the Bulgarian team to a fourth place finish in 2016 when the country hosted a European Volleyball League event, conceded to have smoked the substance at a party.

“I was wrong, but what can I do?” he told Bulgarian website blitz.bg in March.

“I cannot turn back time.

"I’m just guilty - I smoked marijuana and they caught me."

However, Bayrev appealed his initial sentence, the length of which was not made public.

Spas Bayrev formed part of the Bulgarian team at a 2016 European League event ©Getty Images

His new one-year sentence, which seemingly marks a reduction on the initial verdict, has now been confirmed by the Bulgarian Anti-Doping organisation.

It will be backdated to February 22, meaning he will be eligible to return to competition on February 21, 2018.

The player has also had his club contract with Levski Sofia terminated as a result of the failure.

It comes after Bulgarian weightlifters were barred from participating at the Rio Olympics due to 11 separate doping cases within the qualification window.