Australia's Robyn Smith has pledged to be a "good listener" and ensure there is "no-one left behind" if elected to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board.

Smith has been nominated for the position by the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (Inas).

The current Inas vice-president is among 22 candidates standing for 10 ordinary positions on the Governing Board.

"I have spent 26 years working in the Paralympic Movement," she told insidethegames today.

"I have always watched from afar so I decided that now I would like to throw my hat into the ring.

"Whether I am elected or not, this is a great opportunity to meet with stakeholders."

Smith has served as chief executive of Sport Inclusion Australia, a body formerly known as AUSRAPID, since January 1991.

She was also appointed last year as chief executive of the Global Games Sports Company, charged with organising and delivering the next edition of the Inas Global Games in Brisbane in 2019.

Smith was due to stand for the IPC Governing Board in 2003, but withdrew from the process due to a family illness.

Robyn Smith has long been a key figure in Australian Paralympic sport ©Getty Images

Widening the scope of the IPC's appeal is highlighted as a priority.

"I have always had a penchant for the underdog so I think it would be important to extend our reach," she said.

"Organisations such as Inas are underrepresented but so are certain regions and countries.

"I feel very passionately that the Paralympics has a unique appeal and it is therefore important that we leave no-one behind.

"By this I mean financial sustainability but also wider development.

"This is not to say that many good things are not happening already, but we need to see what we can do to ensure everybody can participate.

"It is about being a good listener and developing a strong partnership to allow us to communicate."

Smith also promised to represent the "entire Paralympic movement" rather than just the Inas or Oceania community if elected.

"Everyone on the Board needs to drop their specific hats at the door and have a big picture outlook," she said.

"I have experience right across different areas of disability sport, both in Australia and internationally."

The election will take place at a General Assembly in Abu Dhabi on September 8.

A new President will also be elected there to replace Britain's Sir Philip Craven.