Former European steeplechase medallist Lyubov Kharlamova is among five athletes and one weightlifter to have been handed drugs bans by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), it has been announced.

Details about all six cases were posted on the RUSADA website today and it comes six weeks after the Russian body were permitted to resume drugs testing by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) under the supervision of international experts and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

Kharlamova, 36, served a two-year ban after finishing fourth at the 2006 European Athletics Championships in Gothenburg,

She then recovered to win silver at the 2010 continental event in Barcelona.

She is now suspended for two more years and is not eligible to return until June 15, 2019.

All her results from July 27, 2010 will now be disqualified, meaning she will be stripped of her European silver from Barcelona.

Irina Sergeyeva, a distance runner who won a silver medal at the 2009 European Cross-Country Championships, is also on the list.

She has never been implicated in a doping case before, but will be ruled out for two-and-a-half years.

Lyubov Kharlamova also competed at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu in the 3,000m steeplechase ©Getty Images

A second steeplechaser in Ekaterina Doseykina is among the other three track and field athletes sanctioned.

Doseykina, who participated at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, was already suspended for violating whereabouts rules but is now ineligible for four years.

The 27-year-old has also been stripped of all results achieved between August 5, 2015 to November 21, 2016, a time period which includes her 41st place finish in Beijing.

Racewalker Zilya Garipova has been handed a one-year ban backdated to October 2016.

Hurdler Ivan Khudyakov has also been suspended for four years from April 2017.

The decisions were made by the Russian Athletics Federation following "materials provided by RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee", a statement said.

Weightlifter Anastasiya Vorobyova has also been handed an eight year ban commencing on July 25.