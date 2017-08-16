Chunghwa Post have announced a range of stamps and a souvenir sheet to commemorate the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade.

The decision is aimed at increasing the profile of the event locally, as well as raising the profile of Chinese Taipei on the international stage.

A total of eight stamps will be featured, with four priced at NT$5 (£0.13/$0.16/€0.14) and the remaining half costing NT$15 (£0.38/$0.49/€0.42).

The stamps will feature the eight most popular sports the host nation will compete in, with archery, athletics, baseball, basketball, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball and weightlifting included.

Taipei 2017 mascot Bravo bear is included on the designs, as well as the official logo of the Universiade.

Bravo is shown taking part in the sports, while the background also depicts a setting or item related to the sport displayed.

A souvenir sheet, costing NT$25 (£0.64/$0.82/€0.70), uses calligraphic strokes to depict the movements of each sport in which local athletes will contest.

The marginal inscription includes the logo of the Universiade, Bravo bear and drawings of the Taipei city skyline.

This set has been designed by the Highlight Creative company, with printing have been done by La Poste in France.

A souvenir sheet can also be purchased as part of the collection ©Chunghwa Post

Parts of the design of the souvenir sheet are embossed and varnished.

An album has been released along with the stamps, with stamps having gone on sale today.

Chunghwa Post, the official postal service of Chinese Taipei, are reportedly handed out free postcards decorated with themes from the Universiade.

According to FocusTaiwan, the postcards were available this morning at the Taipei City Government, where a temporary post office has been established.

The public were encouraged to write letters of encouragement to the Chinese Taipei team, with the postcards then being mailed for free to the Athletes’ Village.