Olympic bronze medallist Joannie Rochette is among six new entries into the Skate Canada Hall of Fame.

She is joined by another figure skater in Jennifer Robinson as well as three sets of coaches and a journalist.

Rochette is best known for a superb bronze medal winning performance at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, after her mother died two days before the start of the ladies event on home ice.

The 31-year-old also won a silver medal at the 2009 World Championships in Los Angeles. `

Other accomplishments include three International Skating Union (ISU) Four Continents medals and 10 medals at various ISU Grand Prix events.

The Skate Canada Hall of Fame was established in 1990 to pay tribute to athletes, builders and professionals who have made a significant impact on Canadian figure skating.

It currently boasts 112 members, including 51 athletes.

Robinson is another Canadian Olympian.

Jennifer Robinson, pictured competing at the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

The six-time Canadian champion earned three top-10 finishes across eight ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

She also placed seventh at the Salt Lake City 2002 Olympic Games.

Coaching pioneers Sadie and Albert Enders are also honoured posthumously after the Australian-born couple trained a host of top Canadians after arriving in the country in 1940.

This included assisting Skate Canada Hall of Famers Suzanne Morrow and Wallace Diestelmeyer to Olympic and world bronze medals in 1948 in St Moritz.

Fellow coaches Josée Picard and Éric Gillies have also been added after training athletes including 1993 world pairs champions Isabelle Brasseur and Lloyd Eisler.

Ron Vincent, who has spent a lifetime advocating for, developing, and implementing coach education programmes, and journalist Steve Milton, are the other additions.