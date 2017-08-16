USRowing have announced the appointment of Patrick McNerney as the organisation’s chief executive - a position he is due to officially take up on September 1.

McNerney has having recently served as the President of PKM & Associates, now known as Upside Advisors.

The company work as a consulting firm to sports organisations, with a focus on digital media strategies to increase revenue and profitability.

McNerney, an accomplished sports marketing and management executive, will look to take the experience garnered over the past 25 years into his new post.

He also boasts significant experience of the rowing community, having previously been a competitive rower and a coach, manager and referee.

His professional career began with a spell as national team manager and director for USRowing.

"It is an incredible honour to be named the new chief executive of USRowing," McNerney, who will be in place for the World Rowing Championships next month in Sarasota-Bradenton, said.

"Rowers are some of the most committed, disciplined athletes in the world and I’m going to bring that spirit to the job, working every day with the organisation to make sure that we achieve success on the water in Tokyo in 2020, provide value for all our members and grow the sport."

McNerney was appointed following a recruitment process led by a search committee in conjunction with Korn Ferry Global Sports.

The nine-member committee was chaired by USRowing director Sheila Tolle and contained Board members and distinguished members of the rowing community.

McNerney replaces Glenn Merry, who left the organisation in April after serving in the role since 2005.

USRowing believe Patrick McNerney's experience of rowing and the marketing world made him an ideal candidate ©Getty Images

"Patrick brings with him the best of both worlds – an insider, who understands the close-knit US rowing community, and an experienced innovative corporate leader who has had an extensive and successful career working at the highest levels of sports marketing and entertainment," said Marcia Hooper, USRowing Board chair.

"We are looking forward to working with Patrick and welcoming him back to USRowing.

"This will be an exciting new era."

During his career, McNerney has worked in high-level executive positions for IMG and Lightmaker Sports.

This included working with major sports organisations, such as the ATP World Tour, Ladies Professional Golf Association, Manchester United and the Royal and Ancient.

Coupled with his experience of rowing, it is hoped McNerney will be able to push the organisation to success in the coming years.

"Given Patrick’s experience working with the national teams, I am confident that he will work to provide support and resources the athletes need to train and compete at the highest levels," said Meghan O’Leary, Olympic rower and athlete representative on the USRowing Board.

"The senior and Para national team’s focus right now needs to be entirely on preparing for the World Championships and that is only possible with having the right leadership behind us."

The World Championships are due to take place from September 24 to October 1.