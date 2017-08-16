Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany is the favourite to win the men's singles event at this week's International Table Tennis Federation Bulgaria Open.

The 28-year-old, a London 2012 singles bronze medallist, is the top seed in the men's draw at Arena Asarel in Panagyurishte.

Ovtcharov, ranked fifth in the world, is still waiting to find out his first round opponent with the qualification stage set to conclude today.

Japan's Kenta Matsudaira is also among the favourites for success in the men's singles this week.

Currently 16th in the world rankings, Matsudaira also awaits his first round opponent.

His compatriot Maharu Yoshimura is also expected to challenge for the title this week while home hopes rest on the shoulders of Teodor Alexandrov, currently the only Bulgarian in the first round.

Kasumi Ishikawa is the top seed in the women's singles event ©Getty Images

Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa, the London 2012 silver and Rio 2016 bronze team medallist, leads the way in the women's seedings.

The 24-year-old finds herself seventh in the world rankings after reaching a career high of third in February of this year.

The reigning mixed doubles world champion still does not know her opponent for round one, like all of the seeded players in the draw.

Her main opposition is expected to come from compatriot Mima Ito.

The duo combined to win team bronze at Rio 2016 but could meet in the final in Bulgaria, with Ito seeded second.