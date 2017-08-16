The Ladies Tour of Norway will make its debut on the International Cycling Union (UCI) Women’s WorldTour when riders roll out for the prologue tomorrow in Halden.

The four-day event was added to the Women’s WorldTour calendar for the 2017 season by the UCI, with racing completing a double bill of action in Scandinavia.

It follows the team time trial and one-day race at Crescent Vårgårda, which took place in the Swedish municipality on Friday (August 11) and Sunday (August 13).

Racing will begin with a short 3.4 kilometre prologue in Halden town centre, which is expected to give spectators a close view of the action.

Stage one will then see the peloton tackle a 105km course from Halden to Mysen, with the route set to pass five major lakes in Norway.

The riders will complete a technical final circuit of 6.2km on three occasions, before contesting the finish.

The opening stage is expected to favour breakaway groups, but sprinters are anticipated to prove successful on the second stage from Sarpsborg to Fredrikstad.

A flat and fast 140km course is likely to suit sprinters, with the day’s racing concluding with a flat section alongside Norway’s longest river Glomma.

The final stage has been billed as a joint Swedish and Norwegian course, with racing set to cross the border on several occasions during the day.

The 156km route will begin in the Swedish municipality Svinesund, but will draw to a conclusion in Halden with the same finishing circuit as the prologue.

Last year’s winner Lucinda Brand is expected to miss the race ©Getty Images

Last year’s winner Lucinda Brand will miss the race, with the Dutchwoman having confirmed she is not 100 per fit to race.

Despite Brand’s absence, Team Sunweb will be confident of success during the four day race.

They will likely face competition from Boels-Dolmans, who are expected to also field a strong team for the competition.

A total of 23 teams are expected to compete at the race, with national teams from Australia, Norway and Sweden due to be represented.