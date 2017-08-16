The International University Sport Federation (FISU) expect to move into their new headquarters in Lausanne early next year, with the inauguration of the building due to take place in March.

Construction officially began on the project in January, with a centre being developed on the Dorigny campus of the University of Lausanne.

The FISU will move into the building, titled the “Synathlon”, alongside three organisations who also specialise in promotion, teaching and research in the field of international sport.

Joining FISU in the building will be the Institute of Sports Science of the University of Lausanne (ISSUL), the International Academy for Sports Science and Technology (AISTS) and the Cluster Secretariat of International Sport (CSI).

The latter consists of representatives of the Canton of Vaud, the City of Lausanne and the International Olympic Committee.

FISU chief executive and secretary general Eric Saintrond provided an update on the current state of the project, with is esmiated at a cost of CHF27 million (£21.5 million/$27.7 million/€23.6 million).

Saintrond informed the Executive Committee that the official inauguration of the headquarters is expected to take place on March 2 and 3.

The inauguration would coincide with FISU’s next Executive Committee meetings.

FISU is currently based at the Maison du Sport International in Lausanne, also home to a number of the International Federations and is located in close proximity to the headquarters of the IOC.

Saintrond explained that the opening of the headquarters would help to bring FISU under one roof, with the organisation’s Brussels office due to close as a result.

Each of the four organisations at the Synathlon building are due to have partitioned workspaces, offices and small meeting rooms in a peripheral ring.

The central core will feature several collective spaces, with the facility aimed at having the bodies work together on complementary activities.

On the ground floor there is due to be a 200 seat auditorium, four classrooms for seminars and a cafeteria.

FISU will occupy the entire fourth floor and half of the third floor in the four-storey building, with the organisation due to have a space of 1,600 metres squared at the headquarters, which is located at entrance to the university’s campus and opposite the University Institute of Sports Science.

Around CHF15.7 million (£12.5 million/$16.1 million/€13.7 million) of the overall cost is being covered by the State of Vaud.