German viewers will be able to view live and highlights coverage from the next two Winter and Summer Olympics via free-to-air television following a new agreement between Discovery Communications and the ARD/ZDF channels.

Subject to final approval by the country's Broadcasting Councils, this new partnership, alternating daily between ARD and ZDF, will also include comprehensive German-produced coverage from Eurosport on TV and streaming on mobile devices.

Viewers in Germany will be able to watch more of the Winter Olympic Games than ever before when the action gets underway in Pyeongchang on February 9 next year.

ARD/ZDF will present a wide selection of free-to-air coverage on television and digital simulcast, as well as three additional feeds of live sport action, enabling viewers to follow every German medal hopeful.

Eurosport will show free-to-air coverage on Eurosport 1 as a dedicated Olympic Games channel during Games-time and holds rights to air every moment, with live feeds of all sports, on TV or streaming on mobile, tablet or online with Eurosport Player.

Eurosport will retain Pyeongchang 2018 exclusivity for German prime time on Eurosport 1.

Snowboard, Short Track, Figure Skating and Ice Hockey, excluding German team matches and finals, will also be live and exclusive on Eurosport.

The deal will begin at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Discovery Communications has sublicensed to ARD/ZDF free-to-air audio visual-rights for Pyeongchang 2018, Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and the 2024 Games, which Paris will be confirned as the host city at next month’s International Olympic Committee Session in Lima.

“This long-term commitment between Discovery and ARD/ZDF is another example of our game-changing approach to premium live sport, empowering viewers to watch the biggest moments in sport whenever and however they choose,” said Peter Hutton, Eurosport’s chief executive.

“For the Olympic Games, our ambition is to share the world’s greatest event with more people, on more screens, than ever before.

“Establishing free-to-air partnerships with the best national broadcasters across Europe, such as ARD/ZDF, will enable us to fulfil this transformational goal.”

Discovery has already struck free-to-air agreements with 20 of the biggest national broadcasters in Europe and launched the world’s first ever Olympic Mobile Broadcaster service with TIM, Italy’s biggest telco operator, the first such partner.