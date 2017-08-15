Lendlease, the Australian Property and Infrastructure company previously involved in the Sydney 2000 and London 2012 Olympic Games, has been appointed an overlay delivery partner and official supporter property and infrastructure for Gold Coast 2018.

The company, who were also involved at the last Commonwealth Games three years ago in Glasgow, will use its global experience to project-manage the delivery of 15 competition venues to standard across South East Queensland, Townsville and Cairns.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chairman Peter Beattie said he was pleased to welcome another Australian business to the Games family.

“We are very excited to welcome Lendlease as the latest supporter and valued member of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games,” said Beattie.

“Lendlease brings to the table experience in delivering projects for major sporting events including the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, London 2012 Olympics, Sydney 2000 Olympics and a whole host of World Cup events.

“Most importantly, we have the support of a business which understands the end-user, helping us to build an even bigger and better Games for all to enjoy.

“Lendlease’s appointment is another step forward in our Games delivery programme and I look forward to seeing the venue overlay across Games venues commence later in the year.”

Lendlease will be oversee the transformation of venues ahead of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, whose Opening and Closing Ceremonies will take place in the Carrara Stadium ©Getty Images

As part of the deal, Lendlease will provide planning, programming, logistics and supervision to transform existing facilities into world-class competition venues ensuring that both athlete and support experiences the very best the Games have to offer.

Lendlease Building chief executive Dale Connor said the partnership was an exciting opportunity to contribute to Australia’s sporting efforts on the world stage.

“We are a proud Australian company and welcome the opportunity to support our nation as it hosts athletes from all backgrounds to compete and excel on the world stage," he said.

“As a business, there’s an incredibly strong alignment between our two organisations such as our shared commitment to building respectful relationships and creating opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“Together with GOLDOC, we can elevate the conversation around reconciliation and create real opportunities around procurement, employment and cultural awareness for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the lead-up to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.”

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place from April 4 to 15.