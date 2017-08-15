The logo for the 2018 World Boccia Championships in Liverpool has been unveiled.

Inspired by the "rich cultural history" of the English city, the emblem combines details of boccia court markings and is said to create a "striking montage".

Organisers revealed the logo during the UK Championships at Liverpool's Exhibition Centre, the same venue which will host the World Championships next year.

A total of 192 athletes are expected for the sport's second-most prestigious competition after the Paralympic Games.

Competition will take place in the city which is bidding for the 2022 Commonwealth Games between August 12 and 18.

Councillor Wendy Simon, the assistant mayor of Liverpool, attended the UK Championships and said the city was "thrilled" to be hosting the global event.

She added that all participants would receive a "warm welcome" in just under a year's time.

Left to right: John Dowson, Stephen McGuire, David Smith and Wendy Simon at the logo launch in Liverpool ©BISFed

Home stars on show at the World Championships will include double Paralympic gold medallist David Smith.

He won individual BC1 gold at Rio 2016 to add to the team title he helped claim at Beijing 2008.

BC4 world champion Stephen McGuire is another home player who will be hoping for success.

Both were on hand as the logo was revealed, alongside their matches at the UK event where both retained their individual titles.

They were joined by the chairman of Boccia UK and the World Championships Steering Committee, John Dowson.

Tickets for the Boccia International Sports Federation event will go on sale later this year.