Evgeni Malkin has been named winner of the Kharlamov Trophy - awarded annually to the best Russian ice hockey player - after a stellar season in which he secured a third Stanley Cup title.

Malkin was an instrumental part of Pittsburgh Penguins victorious season and was the top scorer in the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs.

He contributed to 28 points in 25 matches consisting of 10 goals plus 18 assists.

The victory over the Nashville Predators was Malkin's third Stanley Cup triumph with the Penguins after wins in 2009 and 2016.

He was awarded the the Kharlamov Trophy after voting from 65 "expert" ice hockey players, managers and journalists.

It marks the second time Malkin has been honoured this way after also winning in 2012.

The 31-year-old picked-up 154 points after the voting to finish comfortably clear of second-placed Sergey Mozyakin, who plays for Kontinental Hockey League side Metallurg Magnitogorsk, with 66.

Malkin has also represented Russia at the last three Olympic Games.

Evgeni Malkin represented Russia at the Sochi 2014 Olympics and still hopes to do so again at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

He has also won two World Championship titles as well as two silver and two bronze medals.

As it stands, no NHL players will be able to participate at next year's Olympics in Pyeongchang after no participation deal was reached for the first time since players from the world's leading league first participated at Nagano in 1998.

Malkin expressed his hope late last month that a deal will still be reached.

"The Russian team will be the front runner at the Games if NHL players are not participating," he was quoted as saying by Russian news agency TASS.

"However, I do hope that the decision will be changed since there is still half a year ahead [of the Games].

"I really wish to play at the Olympics, since I am not that young anymore.

"I need to practice hard now in order to play decently in the NHL, be selected to the national team and then travel to the Games."