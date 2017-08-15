Latvian stars will be hoping to match the best in the continent on home sand at the Beach Volleyball European Championships beginning in Jurmala tomorrow.

The event is taking place just 10 days after the World Championships ended in Vienna.

Germany's Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst will start as huge favourites after adding the world title to their Olympic crown in the Austrian capital.

They were also crowned European champions in 2015 and 2016.

Olympic silver medallists and reigning European champions Paolo Nicolai and Daniela Lupo of Italy lead the men's entrants.

Home stars Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins will be among their challengers along with Austria's world silver medallists Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst.

Latvia's hopes in the women's draw rest with 2016 under-22 European champions Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka.

Anastasija Kravcenoka and Tina Graudina will lead Latvian hopes on home sand in the women's tournament ©Getty Images

It is the biggest beach volleyball event to take place in Latvia and organisation has been praised by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

“I was here last year and you can clearly see how things have been progressing from season to season," said CEV technical supervisor, Dirk Decher.

"There has been a long-term plan to host events leading up to this year’s European Championship Final and all conditions are there for a terrific competition and a highly successful tournament.

"All of the top European teams who performed well at the worlds in Vienna are set to compete here, so we can look forward to many close matches, as the competition for the medals will be the toughest we have ever had.”

Action is due to continue until Sunday (August 20).