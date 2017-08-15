Wang Leehom has been announced as one of the performers for Saturday's (August 19) Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade Opening Ceremony.

The Taipei Stadium will welcome around 12,000 people for the showpiece event.

Last month, it was revealed that tickets had sold out for the Ceremony at the multi-purpose venue.

Wang's performance is reportedly set to feature technology and interaction with the audience.

He has been invited to perform as a special guest to start the Ceremony.

The 41-year-old was a torchbearer for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and performed during the Closing Ceremony.

Wang was also a torchbearer for London 2012.

“I am really honoured to perform at the Universiade Opening Ceremony and really look forward to promoting Taipei’s soft power to the world through music alongside more than 100 professional performers,” Wang said according to Taiwan News.

Wang Leehom was a torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Wang, who will be joined on stage by over 400 dancers, began preparing for the performance two months ago and has reportedly spent $33,000 (£25,600/€28,000) on costumes.

Figures from the organisers state that a total of 7,708 athletes from around the world will feature at Taipei 2017, due to take place between August 19 and 30.

This is fewer than the 2013 edition of the Summer Universiade when 7,880 athletes took part in Kazan in Russia, but is larger than the 7,432 participants at Gwangju 2015.

Events in the 21 sport being contested at Taipei 2017 are scheduled to held in venues in Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu.