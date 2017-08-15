Irish Government Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin have criticised bodies including Rio 2016 and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for their "failure" in cooperating with the Moran Report published yesterday.

The 226-page report into the Olympic Council of Ireland's (OCI) ticket controversy at Rio 2016 cleared the body's former President Patrick Hickey of any criminal wrongdoing.

Hickey, a member of the IOC, was arrested during the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in connection with the scandal but has still not been put on trial in Brazil.

He claims to have received legal advice recommending him not to provide assistance to Moran given the ongoing case - which reportedly include charges of criminal organisation, ticket touting, ambush marketing, larceny, money laundering and tax evasion.

The IOC and Rio 2016 also did not reply as well as ticketing companies Pro10 and THG.

“It is regrettable that the parties concerned chose not to assist Judge Moran in his inquiries," said Ross, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport.

"I believe that if they had co-operated this report would be more complete."

However, he did acknowledge how "those parties have the right not to incriminate themselves".

Griffin, the Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, added that he would "welcome an explanation" from the parties who did not respond.

An IOC spokesperson has told insidethegames that they also received "specific legal expert advice" from Brazil urging them not to respond.

"The IOC was prepared to cooperate in relation to the Inquiry, but received specific legal expert advice from Brazil that, in view of the pending criminal case in Brazil, it should not disclose information concerning the matter, other than to the appropriate local authorities," a spokesperson said.

Patrick Hickey claimed he was unable to assist the Moran Report before hitting out at its findings ©Getty Images

A Rio 2016 spokesperson added: "Since the same issue was under investigation here we could not make any move otherwise we could be seen as trying to interfere in a legal investigation.

"It is our understanding that the Authorities in Ireland should have approached the authorities that were investigating the case here."

The report was scathing about the deals between the OCI and THG Sports and claims the agreement with the ticketing company was used to disguise the continuing role of THG.

THG was rejected as the Authorised Ticket Reseller (ATR) for the OCI by Rio 2016.

Pro10, set up by THG, then took over, but their ticket service has been blasted as "unfit for purpose" and was described as "chaotic" in the report.

Moran claimed that Hickey was more concerned with the commercial arrangements of the OCI's deal with THG, owned by Britain's Marcus Evans, than ensuring that supporters from Ireland wanting to attend the Olympic Games were properly serviced.

Hickey has issued a statement claiming the report contains "significant inaccuracies".

Sarah Keane, his successor as OCI President, cut a frustrated figure as she outlined how Hickey signed a contract tying the organisation to THG as ATR until 2026 despite Pyeongchang 2018 retroactively withdrawing approval.

“We are signed up to this agreement,” said Keane.

“I would also say we are signed up to two other agreements signed in January 2016, which we have only become aware of in the last couple of weeks.”

Keane claimed the "watertight" two deals were signed with ticket firm THG, but declined to go into detail about what exactly they were.

The deals permit “substantial” rights fees being paid if not respected, she said, with the OCI currently studying the contracts to see if they can be broken.

Hickey’s lawyer reportedly disputes Keane’s claims and told the Irish Examiner that she knew of the deals following a meeting with Mr Hickey after her election.

This was also denied by Keane's spokesperson, who said she was only aware of agreements in place for THG up to 2018.