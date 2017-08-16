The Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) have paid tribute to Barry Holohan, following his death.

Holohan was a long serving member of the OCI, having taken up the role as the organisation’s executive administrator in 1991.

He left the post in 2006.

The OCI state that Holohan was proud of his roots in Cork and North Monastery CBS, with the school having been where he discovered his love of sport.

He was also a keen hurler as Holohan played for the famous Glen Rovers team before representing Civil Service and Cuala.

In the 1950’s he represented Dublin in hurling and acted as a regular linesman at many big matches in Croke Park.

Holohan became the secretary of the Civil Service club later in his career.

Crucially, Holohan was also the chief executive of COSPOIR, who latterly became known as the Irish Sports Council.

The organisation became the forerunner to Sport Ireland, with Holohan having served as its chief executive for a total of 12 years before departing the post.

He died last Saturday (August 12).