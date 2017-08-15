The Asian Tour has officially become an affiliate of The Royal and Ancient (R&A) in a bid to help develop golf around the continent.

As part of the partnership, the R&A will provide support for the Asian Tour’s Developmental Tour (ADT).

They will also supply support on rules education and development projects.

The affiliation means that the Asian Tour will be allowed to be represented at the R&A’s quadrennial International Golf Conference in St Andrews, Scotland.

“In 2010 we set up the Asian Development Tour,” said Josh Burack, chief executive of the Asian Tour.

“Over the past seven years, the ADT has expanded to over 20 tournaments per annum and provided a great pathway onto our main tour and the world stage of golf.

“Now working with the R&A we will create some playing slots for top amateur players in Asia to compete against our professionals on the ADT.

“We are proud to announce this new partnership with the R&A as we collaborate to strengthen golf in Asia.”

Competition on the Asian Tour covers events across the continent, except for Japan ©Getty Images

Along with the United States Golf Association, the R&A govern the sport and is based in St Andrews.

They also organise The Open Championship, one of the sport’s four major tournaments.

The Asian Tour was formed in 1995 and covers events across the continent except for Japan, which has its own tour.

“We are delighted that the Asian Tour has become affiliated to the R&A and looks forward to supporting its efforts to assist more elite amateur players to make the step up to the professional ranks,” Martin Slumbers, the R&A’s chief executive.