The International University Sports Federation (FISU) Medical Committee chairman has said that around 750 samples will be collected at the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade.

Dusan Hamar is in charge of doping controls at the event, which is scheduled to take place here between August 19 and 30.

Doping procedures, including out of competition testing, officially began when the Athletes' Village opened on Saturday (August 12).

"There will be about 750 samples collected, out of which around 10 per cent will be pre-competition," Hamar said during a question and answer session.

"The exact number depends on the testing requests in the case of national records, namely in swimming and track and field.

"Pre-competition testing will also include blood collections.

"The Taipei National Anti-Doping Organisation has trained the appropriate number of certified drug control officers.

"These two, together with chaperones and auxillary personnel, will be in charge of sample collection."

There is a doping control station at the Athletes' Village ©FISU

FISU Medical Commission members will be supervising the sample collection.

Doping control stations will be housed at every venue with an additional one inside the Athletes' Village.

At the Village's Polyclinic there will be a doping control coordination centre, where samples from sport venues will be transported.

The World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Japanese capital Tokyo has been contracted to carry out the analysis.

"Samples will be shipped there via courier service on a daily basis from the coordination centre," Hamar added.

"The contracted response time is 48 hours from delivery to the laboratory.

"Arranging the B-sample, if requested by an athlete, usually takes time however but even this is theoretically possible should the positive result occur in the first half of the Universiade."

It was announced on August 10 that Russia's Andrei Krivov is set to lose his 20 kilometre race walk gold medal from the 2011 Universiade in Shenzhen after being given a three-year doping ban.

He was suspended in April 2016 after abnormalities in his biological passport were discovered, with his results between May 20 in 2011 and July 6 in 2013 now erased.