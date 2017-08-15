Delegations have continued to arrive in Taipei as the countdown continues to the Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Summer Universiade on Saturday (August 19).

Slovenia are among the latest country to have touched down in Taiwan, with their delegation consisting of 92 members.

The Slovenian University Sports Association (SUSA) state 61 members are athletes, while they will be assisted by 31 team officials.

They will be hoping to build on the Gwangju 2015 Summer Universiade, where the country secured a solitary silver medal in archery.

“Our athletes have had a lot of success at the Summer Universiades so far and returned with 20 medals in total,” said Patrik Perosa, SUSA President.

“We hope that this year will be no different and our athletes will return with good results as well.

“At the same time, I wish them to enjoy their stay and have an unforgettable Universiade.”

Slovenia will be competing in 13 sports at the Universiade, a record number for the country.

Fellow Europeans Switzerland have also arrived for the Universiade, with the nation represented by 94 athletes and 48 officials.

They will compete across 14 sports during the multi-sport event, which will draw to a conclusion on August 31.

Prior to their departure, the delegation were given guidance on the support network for student athletes, as well as the competition venues and training facilities available to them in Taiwan.

This included the Athletes’ Village, which was officially opened by organisers last week.

Mongolia held a farewell ceremony for their athletes ©FISU

Similarly the Mongolian delegation, which totals 76 people, were hosted in a farewell ceremony by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Sports in Ulaanbaatar.

The Mongolian flag was presented to Sugarjargal B., who won judo gold at Gwangju 2015, as he prepared to head to Taipei.

“We selected this delegation of 51 athletes from 18 universities and colleges,” said Chuluunbaatar G., Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Sports.

“I hope that the Mongolian team of student-athletes can be one of the powerful competitors.”

Taipei 2017 begins on Saturday (August 19) with the Opening Ceremony, with around 12,000 people expected at Taipei Stadium.

A total of 141 nations are due to compete in all.

Competition is scheduled to take place until August 30, with the Universiade set to be the biggest sporting event that Taiwan has ever hosted.

It will feature 21 sports and be held in venues in Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu.