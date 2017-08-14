Former world 100 metres champion Kim Collins is among six new members of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Athletes' Commission, it has been announced.

The six additions were elected during the World Championships which closed here yesterday.

Collins, 42, won the gold medal for St Kitts and Nevis at the 2003 IAAF World Championships in Paris.

He also won 200m silver at Edmonton in 2001 and 100m bronze at Helsinki in 2005 before third placed finishes over 100m and in the 4x100m relay at Daegu in 2011.

He was cleared of wrongdoing after a failed drugs test for salbutamol after winning the 100m at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester after proving he had been using the drug as part of treatment for asthma.

Collins is joined by Canadian racewalker Iñaki Gomez, who announced his retirement this year following a career topped by 20 kilometres silver at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games.

Poland's Adam Kszczot is another addition after winning a second successive 800m silver medal at the World Championships here last week.

The 27-year-old two-lap specialist is also a two-time outdoor and three-time indoor European champion.

The trio are joined by Australia's four-time Olympian Benita Willis, a gold medal winner in the long race at the 2004 World Cross Country Championships in Brussels.

Germany's Olympic javelin champion Thomas Röhler is one of two field event representatives after a disappointing fourth placed finish at the World Championships.

The other, Serbian long jumper Ivana Španović, also finished fourth here, albeit in controversial circumstances following an unsuccessful appeal.

She claimed one of her jumps should have been re-measured after her number partially fell off in the sandpit.

Slovenian high jumper Rožle Prezelj is the current chair of the IAAF Athletes' Commission.

Britain's marathon world record-holder Paula Radcliffe is the vice-chair.