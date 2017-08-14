Sinéad Gordon has been appointed as event director for the 2018 World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin, with a year to go before competition starts.

Gordon will be responsible for the planning, organisation and delivery of the event - due to run between August 13 and 19 at the National Aquatic Centre in the Irish capital.

She will work closely with governing body World Para Swimming and other partners, and comes into the role after more than 10 years of experience in the sports industry.

Her past roles include work at the London 2012 Olympics, the Baku 2015 European Games and the Ashgabat 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Gordon has also held roles at the International Basketball Federation, Basketball Ireland and British Basketball.

"Ultimately the athletes and the sport must be at the centre of our planning process," said Gordon.

"We are expecting over 500 world class professional swimmers to descend on the Aquatic Centre for seven days of competition next August and we must ensure that they do not have to concern themselves with anything else except their performance in the pool."

Ellen Keane won Paralympic bronze for Ireland at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Dublin was awarded the event last month, which will be the first major Para-sport competition to ever take place in the Republic of Ireland.

"We are delighted to have Sinéad Gordon on board as event director for the European Championships in Dublin," said Miriam Malone, the chief executive of Paralympics Ireland and the chair of the Organising Committee.

"Sinéad's experience will help us to plan and organise the event to world class level, which we on the Organising Committee are very much looking forward to."

Forty countries are expected to compete in all in Dublin.

Ireland won a bronze medal in swimming at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as Ellen Keane finished third in the women's 100 metres breaststroke SB8 event.