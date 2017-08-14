Multiple Paralympic gold medallist Daniel Dias headlines Brazil's 18-strong team for this year's World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City.

Dias has a total of 14 Paralympic titles to his name and will bid to defend the seven gold medals he won at the last edition of the World Championships in Glasgow in 2015.

The 29-year-old, who competes in the S5, SB4 and SM5 classifications, will lead the Brazilian squad for the event, due to run from September 30 to October 6.

Andre Brasil, a seven-time Paralympic champion, has also been named in the Brazilian team.

The 33-year-old will enter the competition in the Mexican capital aiming to retain his crowns in the 50 metres freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle S10 events.

Brazil's squad also features Beatriz Carneiro, Cecília Araújo, Edênia Garcia, Felipe Caltran, Gabriel Souza, Ítalo Gomes and Joana Neves.

Others who are due to represent the South American nation at the event are Luis Antonio Correa da Silva, Matheus Rheine, Patrícia Santos, Phelipe Rodrigues, Raquel Viel, Ruan Souza, Ruiter Silva, Talisson Glock and Thomaz Matera.

Brazil will be hoping to better their haul at the 2015 World Championships in the Scottish city, where they claimed a total of 23 medals.

It included 11 gold, eight silver and four bronze.

Their total saw them finish in 11th place on the medal table.

Sixty countries are set to be represented in Mexico City in all, with 550 swimmers due to compete at the Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool.

The event is the first major competition in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic cycle.

The Powerlifting World Championships will also take place in the Mexican capital at the same time as part of a festival of Para-sport.