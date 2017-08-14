British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has honoured athletes and officials on a "Walk of Fame".

In the lead-up to its centenary landmark in 2019, BUCS has pledged to create a series of "recognition pieces" at its major events.

The first was the Walk of Fame which was displayed at the BUCS Conference 2017 in Hertfordshire.

Those featured included key BUCS officials and volunteers as well as past and present Olympians and world champions who have competed in BUCS competitions.

London 2012 heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill is among the Walk of Fame members.

A Sheffield University graduate, Ennis-Hill's first senior international competition was the 2005 Summer Universiade in Izmir in Turkey where she won bronze in the heptathlon.

She went on to win Olympic gold in London and silver at Rio 2016, as well as three World Championship titles.

Cyclist Victoria Pendleton was another to be included.

The Northumbria University graduate previously held the BUCS track cycling record for the flying 200 metres and the 500m time trial.

She went on to represent Great Britain and England in international competition, winning nine world titles including a record six in the individual sprint competition.

The 36-year-old also won Olympic sprint gold at Beijing 2008 and the keirin title at London 2012.

Swimmer Liam Tancock is among those who were honoured.

He was awarded the BUCS Sportsman of the Year prize in 2010 after breaking BUCS records in the 50m and 100m backstroke.

He was a gold medallist at the Melbourne 2006, Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Tancock also competed at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 but failed to win a medal.

The full list of names included on the Walk of Fame can be found here.