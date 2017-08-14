Government officials expect the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade to provide significant economic benefits to Taiwan during the multi-sport event.

Scheduled to take place from August 19 to 30, the Universiade will be the biggest sporting event that Taiwan has ever hosted.

The Ministry of Education have reportedly claimed that benefits are already being felt in Taipei.

According to Focus Taiwan, the Ministry has confirmed that more than 15,000 jobs have been created as a result of the Universiade.

It is expected that the economic benefits of the Universiade could reach NT$11.9 billion (£302 million/$393 million/€333 million).

A total of NT$3 billion (£25 million/$33 million/€27 million) from the estimate is expected to be attributable to increased consumer spending, which is expected to rise sharply during the event.

Organisers are currently preparing for the official start of the Universiade on Saturday (August 19), when the Opening Ceremony will take place at Taipei Stadium.

A crowd of around 12,000 is expected to attend.

Countries have begun arriving in Taipei prior to the start of the Summer Universiade ©FISU

Nations are currently arriving in Taiwan prior to the start of competition.

Around 141 countries are due to have delegations present.

Figures from the organisers state that a total of 7,708 athletes from around the world will feature at the event, due to take place until August 30.

This is fewer than the 2013 edition of the Summer Universiade, when 7,880 athletes took part in Kazan in Russia, but is larger than the 7,432 participants at Gwangju 2015.

Events in the 21 sports being contested at Taipei 2017 are scheduled to be held in venues in Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu.