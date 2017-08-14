Argentina's National University Sports Federation (FEDUA) has announced it will send 258 athletes to the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade.

The delegation will be the largest squad in the country's Universiade history, with athletes participating in 12 sports.

They will take part in athletics, badminton, basketball, football, fencing, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, table tennis, archery, volleyball and water polo.

Argentina will be hoping to improve on their performance at Gwangju 2015.

The South American nation won just one medal, a bronze for the men's volleyball team.

"We could not be more proud and satisfied after reaching this stage and witness Argentinian university sport growing year after year," FEDUA President Emiliano Ojea said.

Taipei 2017 begins on Saturday (August 19) with the Opening Ceremony, with around 12,000 people expected at Taipei Stadium.

A total of 141 nations are due to compete in all.

Competition is scheduled to take place until August 30, with the Universiade set to be the biggest sporting event that Taiwan has ever hosted.

It will feature 21 sports and be held in venues in Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu.